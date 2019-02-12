Birds of Passage

During the marijuana bonanza, a violent decade that saw the origins of drug trafficking in Colombia, Rapayet and his indigenous Wayuu family get involved in a booming business of selling marijuana to American youth in the 1970s. When greed, passion and honour collide, a fratricidal war breaks out that will put their lives, culture and ancestral traditions at stake.
|Carmina Martínez
|Úrsula
|Natalia Reyes
|Zaida
|Jhon Narváez
|Moisés
|Greider Meza
|Leonídas
|José Vicente
|Peregrino
|José Acosta
|Rapayet
