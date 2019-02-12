2019

Birds of Passage

  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

February 12th, 2019

Studio

Blond Indian Films

During the marijuana bonanza, a violent decade that saw the origins of drug trafficking in Colombia, Rapayet and his indigenous Wayuu family get involved in a booming business of selling marijuana to American youth in the 1970s. When greed, passion and honour collide, a fratricidal war breaks out that will put their lives, culture and ancestral traditions at stake.

Cast

Carmina MartínezÚrsula
Natalia ReyesZaida
Jhon NarváezMoisés
Greider MezaLeonídas
José VicentePeregrino
José AcostaRapayet

