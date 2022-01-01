The Hunt for Red October

When a Soviet nuclear sub headed toward American waters drops off U.S. scanners, the Yanks scramble to take defensive steps. But CIA analyst Jack Ryan convinces the brass that the sub's commander has something other than a first strike in mind. A perilous cat-and-mouse game ensues.
|Alec Baldwin
|Jack Ryan
|Sean Connery
|Marko Ramius
|Scott Glenn
|Commander Bart Mancuso
|Sam Neill
|Captain Vasily Borodin
|James Earl Jones
|Admiral James Greer
|Joss Ackland
|Ambassador Andrei Lysenko
