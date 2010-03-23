2010

22 Bullets

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 23rd, 2010

Studio

EuropaCorp

Charly Matteï has turned his back on his life as an outlaw. For the last three years, he's led a peaceful life devoting himself to his wife and two children. Then, one winter morning, he's left for dead in the parking garage in Marseille's Old Port, with 22 bullets in his body. Against all the odds, he doesn't die...

Cast

Jean RenoCharly Matteï
Gabriella WrightYasmina Telaa
Jean-Pierre DarroussinMartin Beaudinard
Marina FoïsMarie Goldman
Richard BerryAurelio Rampoli
JoeyStarrPistachio

