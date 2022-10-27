23 Days In July: The 1983 Tour de France

Not Available

23 Days in July follows the progress of the legendary Australian cyclist Phil Anderson in his quest for the winner's yellow jersey in the 1983 Tour (won by Laurent Fignon). Hopes were high that he could achieve this following his 5th place in 1982, when he held the jersey for several days and took a stage victory. In 1981 he achieved worldwide fame when he became the first Australian to wear the maillot jaune in his very first tour. His victory in the classic, Amsted Gold in the spring of 1983 was prove that he was a winner, and this marvellous film follows Phil in his attempt to win the sport's biggest prize. Anderson riding for the Peugeot team, discusses his training and strategy for winning the Tour, while veteran cycling journalists John Wilcockson (Velo News) and Phil Ligget provide analysis and day-to-day coverage of the race.