Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora, a girl who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, now must navigate her most dangerous adventure yet: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.
|Isabela Moner
|Dora
|Eva Longoria
|Elena
|Michael Peña
|Dora\'s Father
|Jeffrey Wahlberg
|Diego
|Danny Trejo
|Boots the Monkey (voice)
|Benicio del Toro
|Swiper the Fox (voice)
