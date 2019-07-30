2019

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

July 30th, 2019

Nickelodeon Movies

Dora, a girl who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, now must navigate her most dangerous adventure yet: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Isabela MonerDora
Eva LongoriaElena
Michael PeñaDora\'s Father
Jeffrey WahlbergDiego
Danny TrejoBoots the Monkey (voice)
Benicio del ToroSwiper the Fox (voice)

