24 7: Twenty Four Seven

In a typical English working-class town, the juveniles have nothing more to do than hang around in gangs. One day, Alan Darcy, a highly motivated man with the same kind of youth experience, starts trying to get the young people off the street and into doing something they can believe in: Boxing. Darcy opens a boxing club, aiming to bring the rival gangs together.
|Danny Nussbaum
|Tim
|Bruce Jones
|Geoff
|Annette Badland
|Pat
|Frank Harper
|Ronnie Marsh
|Darren O. Campbell
|Daz (as Darren Campbell)
|Karl Collins
|Stuart
