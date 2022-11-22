24 Hours of Le Mans Official Review 2019

Not Available

Toyota’s unique brand of luck came to the fore once again at the 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although the race finished with a 1-2 for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, the finishing order saw a dramatic change in the final hours of the action, in a way that always seems to strike Toyota on the Circuit de la Sarthe. Follow the stories in every class as teams and drivers set out to make their mark on the history books. The challenge of driving at the limit through the night, hour after hour at speeds approaching 200mph on the straights, negotiating notorious corners with famous names such as Mulsanne, Indianapolis, Arnage, Esses and Terte Rouge where a momentary slip of concentration is enough to end hopes: all of the drama that makes Le Mans irresistible is here.