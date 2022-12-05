24 Hours of Le Mans Review 2020

Not Available

The 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans provided a beacon of entertainment in a year that saw so much upset and gloom. Although there were no spectators on hand to enjoy the annual endurance test, the teams and drivers were no less focused and competitive than usual. Toyota led the charge in the final full year of the LMP1 category, whilst no fewer than 15 Oreca LMP2s crossed the line after 24 hours of racing. In the GTE classes there was extremely close racing all the way through the night and into the second day as Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin fought for dominance. The line-up of drivers throughout the field saw previous winners including Se´bastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Kazuki Nakajima alongside talented racers such as Bruno Senna, Henry Tincknell, Paul di Resta and the all-female crew of Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Florisch and Beitske Visser.