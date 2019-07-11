2019

Stuber

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 2019

Studio

20th Century Fox

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life, and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

Cast

Kumail NanjianiStu
Dave BautistaVic
Iko UwaisTeijo
Natalie MoralesNicole
Karen GillanMorris
Amin JosephLeon

Images