Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about this creepy and kooky clan. You may think your family is weird but the outlandish, bizarre, and completely iconic Addams Family, will have you thinking again.
|Oscar Isaac
|Gomez Addams (voice)
|Charlize Theron
|Morticia Addams (voice)
|Chloë Grace Moretz
|Wednesday Addams (voice)
|Finn Wolfhard
|Pugsley Addams (voice)
|Nick Kroll
|Uncle Fester (voice)
|Aimee Garcia
|Denise (voice)
View Full Cast >