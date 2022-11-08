Not Available

Gloria Bell

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FilmNation Entertainment

Gloria is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of dating, identity, and family.

Cast

Julianne MooreGloria Bell
Alanna UbachVeronica
Michael CeraPeter
Sean AstinJeremy
John TurturroArnold
Jeanne TripplehornFiona

Images