Gloria is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of dating, identity, and family.
|Julianne Moore
|Gloria Bell
|Alanna Ubach
|Veronica
|Michael Cera
|Peter
|Sean Astin
|Jeremy
|John Turturro
|Arnold
|Jeanne Tripplehorn
|Fiona
View Full Cast >