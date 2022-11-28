24hr Le Mans 1985

Not Available

The Rothmans Porsches were back after missing the '84 race, but the trio of works 962Cs would not only be racing each other for victory. The Jaguar XJR-5s, factory Lancias and a strong field of privately-entered Porches would be chasing hard for the win. As the sun set, the first signs of the mechanical gremlins which would neutralise the works Porsche strategy appeared, with the 962C of Le Mans legend Jacky Ickx and Jochen Mass making the first of many stops for repairs. Both its sister cars would suffer their own problems, shattering any hopes of challenging for the win. As the dramatic film on this review records, nothing could prevent the Joest-entered Porsche of Klaus Ludwig, Paolo Barillia and John Winter romping to victory, ahead of the Lloyd Racing machine of British heroes Jonathan Palmer, James Weaver and Richard Lloyd.