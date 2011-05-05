2011

Thor

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 5th, 2011

Studio

Marvel Studios

Against his father Odin's will, The Mighty Thor - a powerful but arrogant warrior god - recklessly reignites an ancient war. Thor is cast down to Earth and forced to live among humans as punishment. Once here, Thor learns what it takes to be a true hero when the most dangerous villain of his world sends the darkest forces of Asgard to invade Earth.

Cast

Chris HemsworthThor
Natalie PortmanJane Foster
Tom HiddlestonLoki
Stellan SkarsgårdErik Selvig
Colm FeoreKing Laufey
Ray StevensonVolstagg

