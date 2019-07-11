2019

21 Bridges

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 2019

Studio

AGBO

21 BRIDGES follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Cast

Chadwick BosemanAndre Davis
Sienna Miller
Stephan James
Taylor Kitsch
J.K. Simmons
Jamie NeumannLeigh

