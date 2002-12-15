The filmed adaptation from the David Benioff's novel of the same name. Set in New York, a convicted drug dealer named Monty has one day left of freedom before he is sent to prison. Anger, blame, frustration, betrayal, guilt and loneliness are themes on this last day of friends, family, parties, saying goodbye, and setting things straight. A Spike Lee joint.
|Philip Seymour Hoffman
|Jacob Elinsky
|Barry Pepper
|Frank Slaughtery
|Rosario Dawson
|Naturelle Riviera
|Anna Paquin
|Mary D'Annuzio
|Brian Cox
|James Brogan
|Tony Siragusa
|Kostya Novotny
