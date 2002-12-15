2002

25th Hour

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 2002

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

The filmed adaptation from the David Benioff's novel of the same name. Set in New York, a convicted drug dealer named Monty has one day left of freedom before he is sent to prison. Anger, blame, frustration, betrayal, guilt and loneliness are themes on this last day of friends, family, parties, saying goodbye, and setting things straight. A Spike Lee joint.

Cast

Philip Seymour HoffmanJacob Elinsky
Barry PepperFrank Slaughtery
Rosario DawsonNaturelle Riviera
Anna PaquinMary D'Annuzio
Brian CoxJames Brogan
Tony SiragusaKostya Novotny

View Full Cast >

Images