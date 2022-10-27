26 years ago, state troops were ordered to open fire on civilians in the city of Gwangju who were demonstrating as apart of a democratic movement. Thousands of civilians were killed. Now, a shooter from the national team, a gang member, a policeman, CEO from a large company and director of a private security outfit get involved in a plan to convict the person responsible for the massacre.
|Han Hye-jin
|Shim Mi-jin
|Im Seul-ong
|Gwon Jeong-hyeok
|Bae Soo-bin
|Kim Ju-an
|Jang Gwang
|The man
|Lee Mi-do
|Jin-bae's mother
|Jo Deok-Jae
|Ma Sang-yeol
