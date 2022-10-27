Not Available

26 Years

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Chungeorahm Film

26 years ago, state troops were ordered to open fire on civilians in the city of Gwangju who were demonstrating as apart of a democratic movement. Thousands of civilians were killed. Now, a shooter from the national team, a gang member, a policeman, CEO from a large company and director of a private security outfit get involved in a plan to convict the person responsible for the massacre.

Cast

Han Hye-jinShim Mi-jin
Im Seul-ongGwon Jeong-hyeok
Bae Soo-binKim Ju-an
Jang GwangThe man
Lee Mi-doJin-bae's mother
Jo Deok-JaeMa Sang-yeol

View Full Cast >

Images