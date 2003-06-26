28 Days Later...

Twenty-eight days after a killer virus was accidentally unleashed from a British research facility, a small group of London survivors are caught in a desperate struggle to protect themselves from the infected. Carried by animals and humans, the virus turns those it infects into homicidal maniacs -- and it's absolutely impossible to contain.
|Cillian Murphy
|Jim
|Naomie Harris
|Selena
|Noah Huntley
|Mark
|Christopher Dunne
|Jim's father
|Emma Hitching
|Jim's mother
|Alexander Delamere
|Mr. Bridges
View Full Cast >
6 More Images