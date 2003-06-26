2003

28 Days Later...

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 26th, 2003

Studio

DNA Films

Twenty-eight days after a killer virus was accidentally unleashed from a British research facility, a small group of London survivors are caught in a desperate struggle to protect themselves from the infected. Carried by animals and humans, the virus turns those it infects into homicidal maniacs -- and it's absolutely impossible to contain.

Cast

Cillian MurphyJim
Naomie HarrisSelena
Noah HuntleyMark
Christopher DunneJim's father
Emma HitchingJim's mother
Alexander DelamereMr. Bridges

View Full Cast >

Images

6 More Images