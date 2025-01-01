2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Nia DaCosta

January 16th, 2026

DNA Films

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later - but turning that world on its head - Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

Jack O'ConnellJimmy Crystal
Ralph FiennesDr. Ian Kelson
Aaron Taylor-JohnsonJamie
Chi Lewis ParrySamson
Emma LairdJimmima
Erin KellymanJimmy Ink

