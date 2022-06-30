2022

Minions: The Rise of Gru

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 2022

Studio

Universal Pictures

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

Cast

Steve CarellGru (voice)
Pierre CoffinKevin / Stuart / Bob / Minions (voice)
Russell BrandDr. Nefario (voice)
Alan ArkinWild Knuckles (voice)
Margot Robbie(voice)
Taraji P. HensonBelle Bottom (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

16 More Images