Spontaneous

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!
|Katherine Langford
|Mara Carlyle
|Charlie Plummer
|Dylan
|Hayley Law
|Tess McNulty
|Piper Perabo
|Angela
|Kaitlyn Bernard
|Skye
|Chelah Horsdal
|Denise
