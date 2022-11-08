Not Available

Spontaneous

  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Awesomeness Films

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Cast

Katherine LangfordMara Carlyle
Charlie PlummerDylan
Hayley LawTess McNulty
Piper PeraboAngela
Kaitlyn BernardSkye
Chelah HorsdalDenise

