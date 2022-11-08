School Spirit

Arthur, a socially malformed outcast, has secretly lived inside the walls of the local high school since his Freshman year spending his days spying and obsessing over his former classmates…and one girl in particular – Wendy. When Wendy gets her heart broken by the high school hot shot, Arthur sees his chance to swoop in and enact revenge on his enemies.
|Corey Fogelmanis
|Brett
|Annie Q.
|Erica
|Jessi Case
|Lizzy
|Julian Works
|Vic
|Philip Labes
|Russ
|Hugo Armstrong
|Mr. Armstrong
