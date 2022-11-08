Not Available

School Spirit

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Blumhouse Television

Arthur, a socially malformed outcast, has secretly lived inside the walls of the local high school since his Freshman year spending his days spying and obsessing over his former classmates…and one girl in particular – Wendy. When Wendy gets her heart broken by the high school hot shot, Arthur sees his chance to swoop in and enact revenge on his enemies.

Cast

Corey FogelmanisBrett
Annie Q.Erica
Jessi CaseLizzy
Julian WorksVic
Philip LabesRuss
Hugo ArmstrongMr. Armstrong

