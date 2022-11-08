Not Available

Above Suspicion

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bold Films

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal mining town. When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, “Fargo”) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.

Cast

Emilia ClarkeSusan Smith
Jack HustonMark
Johnny KnoxvilleCash
Thora BirchJolene
Sophie LoweKathy Putnam
Austin HébertRandy McCoy

View Full Cast >

Images