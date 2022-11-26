Not Available

Christy Lam is a smart worker who always performs professional in her job field. However, Christy has to deal with various internal conflicts, with her career, love issues and physical states in turning 30. She has just reached a low ebb at this stage. Wong Tin Lok, an optimistic girl that turning into 30 too. As Wong’s mother passed away when she was young, so Wong has to live life all on her own. Wong is working as a sales in a CD shops with low income, and doesn’t even find the Mr. Right yet. However, Wong still stay positive and plan to visit Paris in fulfilling her dream. These two girls share the same birth date but with different personality. After Lam moves to live with Wong, occurs subtle changes begin in their life.