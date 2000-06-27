The Patriot

After proving himself on the field of battle in the French and Indian War, Benjamin Martin wants nothing more to do with such things, preferring the simple life of a farmer. But when his son Gabriel enlists in the army to defend their new nation, America, against the British, Benjamin reluctantly returns to his old life to protect his son.
|Mel Gibson
|Benjamin Martin
|Heath Ledger
|Gabriel Martin
|Joely Richardson
|Charlotte Selton
|Jason Isaacs
|Col. William Tavington
|Tchéky Karyo
|Jean Villeneuve
|Chris Cooper
|Col. Harry Burwell
