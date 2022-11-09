The Great Darkened Days

While a world war rages, Philippe, a draft-dodger from Quebec, takes refuge in the American West, surviving by competing in Charlie Chaplin impersonation contests. As Philippe makes his long journey home, he encounters various characters under the sway of a destructive madness borne of the chaotic times. His voyage, both violent and fascinating, is a hallucinatory initiation to the darker side of the American dream.
|Martin Dubreuil
|Philippe
|Romain Duris
|Lester
|Reda Kateb
|Hector
|Soko
|Rosie
|Sarah Gadon
|Helen
|Cody Fern
|Travelling Salesman
