The Great Darkened Days

  • Drama
  • History
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Metafilms

While a world war rages, Philippe, a draft-dodger from Quebec, takes refuge in the American West, surviving by competing in Charlie Chaplin impersonation contests. As Philippe makes his long journey home, he encounters various characters under the sway of a destructive madness borne of the chaotic times. His voyage, both violent and fascinating, is a hallucinatory initiation to the darker side of the American dream.

Cast

Martin DubreuilPhilippe
Romain DurisLester
Reda KatebHector
SokoRosie
Sarah GadonHelen
Cody FernTravelling Salesman

