In a modern-day adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, spoiled pop star, Chance Love, is forced to confront who she is, who she once was and the dismal fate that awaits her after trading love for fame and fortune long ago. These fateful glimpses into her life are guided by modern twists on the spirits of Christmas past, present, and future. Brian, Chance Love's faithful assistant, may just be his bosses saving grace.