2007

3:10 to Yuma

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 2007

Studio

Lionsgate

In Arizona in the late 1800's, infamous outlaw Ben Wade and his vicious gang of thieves and murderers have plagued the Southern Railroad. When Wade is captured, Civil War veteran Dan Evans, struggling to survive on his drought-plagued ranch, volunteers to deliver him alive to the "3:10 to Yuma", a train that will take the killer to trial.

Cast

Russell CroweBen Wade
Christian BaleDan Evans
Logan LermanWilliam Evans
Dallas RobertsGrayson Butterfield
Peter FondaByron McElroy
Gretchen MolAlice Evans

View Full Cast >

Images

8 More Images