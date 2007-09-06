In Arizona in the late 1800's, infamous outlaw Ben Wade and his vicious gang of thieves and murderers have plagued the Southern Railroad. When Wade is captured, Civil War veteran Dan Evans, struggling to survive on his drought-plagued ranch, volunteers to deliver him alive to the "3:10 to Yuma", a train that will take the killer to trial.
|Russell Crowe
|Ben Wade
|Christian Bale
|Dan Evans
|Logan Lerman
|William Evans
|Dallas Roberts
|Grayson Butterfield
|Peter Fonda
|Byron McElroy
|Gretchen Mol
|Alice Evans
View Full Cast >
8 More Images