3 A.M. PART 2

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Five Star Production

'The Third Night' follows a series of events that occur after a motorcycle gang leader by the name of Rang dies. 'The Convent' is about an all-girl convent school where occasionally the sound of someone playing a piano is heard from the old abandon chapel. 'The Offering' is about a shop that sells paper money and offerings to the dead.

Cast

Supanart JittaleelaKhem
Ray MacDonaldRang
Apapattra MeesangMai
Hataichat EurkittirojLenin
Intach LeorakwongBozo
Jirawat WachirasarunpatBoss Kow

