3 A.M. PART 2

'The Third Night' follows a series of events that occur after a motorcycle gang leader by the name of Rang dies. 'The Convent' is about an all-girl convent school where occasionally the sound of someone playing a piano is heard from the old abandon chapel. 'The Offering' is about a shop that sells paper money and offerings to the dead.
|Supanart Jittaleela
|Khem
|Ray MacDonald
|Rang
|Apapattra Meesang
|Mai
|Hataichat Eurkittiroj
|Lenin
|Intach Leorakwong
|Bozo
|Jirawat Wachirasarunpat
|Boss Kow
