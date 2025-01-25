3 Doors of Horrors 2015

Not Available

3 horror shorts from Malaysia. 1, 2, 3 - Mako started a popular children game conjuring up a spirit and now seeks help from Hui Ting, the writer who wrote the ritual which was suppose to be an urban legend. Stay With Me - Ann a struggling painter, finally being invited to had an exhibition to London. But the secret to her successful paintings come with a price, she's being help by Molly, a child ghost who had been trapped in the apartment Ann is living. Phyu Phyu - The security guard Azman is back helping the spirit of a lost migrant child, Phyu Phyu to reunite with the mother.