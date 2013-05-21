3 Geezers!

Follow actor J Kimball as he researches what it's like to be old for a role in an upcoming movie. When he meets the residents at The Coconuts convalescent home, he quickly discovers that his perceptions of the elderly may be off from today's reality. After being on the wrong end of some pranks, J enlists the help of his Hollywood friends to turn the tides. Mayhem ensues.
|J.K. Simmons
|J. Kimball
|Tim Allen
|Tim
|Scott Caan
|Scott
|Basil Hoffman
|Victor
|Kevin Pollak
|Kevin
|Randy Couture
|Randy
View Full Cast >