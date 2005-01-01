2005

3-Iron

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Crime

January 1st, 2005

Kim Ki Duk Film

A young man, whose only possession is a motorcycle, spends his time riding around the city looking for empty apartments. After finding one, he hangs out for a while, fixing himself something to eat, washing laundry or making small repairs in return. He always tries to leave before the owners get back but in one ostensibly empty mansion he meets the abused wife of a rich man and she escapes with him...

Lee Seung-yeonSun-hwa
Jae HeeTae-suk
Kwon Hyuk-HoMin-gyu
Choi Jeong-hoJailor
Lee Mi-sukDaughter-in-law of Old Man
Lee Ju-seokSon of Old Man

