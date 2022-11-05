1944

3 Men in White

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 24th, 1944

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Gillespie has to finally choose his official assistant, or Red and Lee are going to kill themselves in competition. So, it's another diagnosis competition. Lee's assignment is a small girl who falls ill whenever she eats candy. Red has to cure a girl's mother of a debilitating case of arthritis. But when Red needs Lee's help, will either one live with Gillespie's choice?

Cast

Van JohnsonDr. Randall 'Red' Ames
Marilyn MaxwellRuth Edley
Keye LukeDr. Lee Wong How
Ava GardnerJean Brown
Alma KrugerMolly Bird
Rags RaglandHobart Genet

