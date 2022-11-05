3 Men in White

Gillespie has to finally choose his official assistant, or Red and Lee are going to kill themselves in competition. So, it's another diagnosis competition. Lee's assignment is a small girl who falls ill whenever she eats candy. Red has to cure a girl's mother of a debilitating case of arthritis. But when Red needs Lee's help, will either one live with Gillespie's choice?
|Van Johnson
|Dr. Randall 'Red' Ames
|Marilyn Maxwell
|Ruth Edley
|Keye Luke
|Dr. Lee Wong How
|Ava Gardner
|Jean Brown
|Alma Kruger
|Molly Bird
|Rags Ragland
|Hobart Genet
