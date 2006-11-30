2006

3 Needles

  • Drama

November 30th, 2006

A three-paneled look at the worldwide AIDS crisis: in Montreal, a porn actor (Ashmore) schemes to pass his mandatory blood test; a young nun (Sevigny) makes a personal sacrifice for the benefit of a South African village; in rural China, a black market operative (Liu) posing as a goverment-sanctioned blood drawer jeopardizes an entire village's safety

Cast

Chloë SevignyClara the Novice
Stockard ChanningOlive Cowie
Shawn AshmoreDenys
Olympia DukakisHilde
Simone-Elise GirardPorn Actor
Chin HanSoldier Xuan

