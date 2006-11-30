A three-paneled look at the worldwide AIDS crisis: in Montreal, a porn actor (Ashmore) schemes to pass his mandatory blood test; a young nun (Sevigny) makes a personal sacrifice for the benefit of a South African village; in rural China, a black market operative (Liu) posing as a goverment-sanctioned blood drawer jeopardizes an entire village's safety
|Chloë Sevigny
|Clara the Novice
|Stockard Channing
|Olive Cowie
|Shawn Ashmore
|Denys
|Olympia Dukakis
|Hilde
|Simone-Elise Girard
|Porn Actor
|Chin Han
|Soldier Xuan
