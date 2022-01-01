1994

3 Ninjas Kick Back

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 5th, 1994

Studio

TriStar Pictures

During a championship baseball match, the three brothers hear that their grandfather in Japan is in trouble, and head out to help him, conceding the match. When they arrive in Japan, they must use all their powers to defend him against his ancient enemy, who has returned to exact revenge.

Cast

Max Elliott SladeJeffrey 'Colt' Douglas
J. Evan BonifantMichael 'Tum Tum' Douglas
Caroline Junko KingMiyo
Dustin NguyenGlam
Alan McRaeSamuel Douglas Sr.
Margarita FrancoJessica Shintaro-Douglas

View Full Cast >

Images