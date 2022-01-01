3 Ninjas Kick Back

During a championship baseball match, the three brothers hear that their grandfather in Japan is in trouble, and head out to help him, conceding the match. When they arrive in Japan, they must use all their powers to defend him against his ancient enemy, who has returned to exact revenge.
|Max Elliott Slade
|Jeffrey 'Colt' Douglas
|J. Evan Bonifant
|Michael 'Tum Tum' Douglas
|Caroline Junko King
|Miyo
|Dustin Nguyen
|Glam
|Alan McRae
|Samuel Douglas Sr.
|Margarita Franco
|Jessica Shintaro-Douglas
View Full Cast >