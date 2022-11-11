30 situations sonores

Not Available

30 Sound Situations is a performance which maps the acoustic properties of numerous divergent environments. In each situation, the artist stands in front of the camera (at various distances) and claps two pieces of wood against one another with sweeping gestures. The resulting sounds relate directly to the presented spaces, including: classroom, library, staircase, woodshop, backyard, and park, among others. Waśko taps into various sound effects in order to examine the potential for creating a new representation of space in film.