Not Available

30 situations sonores

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    30 Sound Situations is a performance which maps the acoustic properties of numerous divergent environments. In each situation, the artist stands in front of the camera (at various distances) and claps two pieces of wood against one another with sweeping gestures. The resulting sounds relate directly to the presented spaces, including: classroom, library, staircase, woodshop, backyard, and park, among others. Waśko taps into various sound effects in order to examine the potential for creating a new representation of space in film.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images