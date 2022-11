Not Available

Oscar-winning director Robert Youngson packs three decades of fun into one convenient package with this compilation of classic black-and-white comedy clips featuring Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy. Selections include scenes from The Floorwalker (1916), The Pawnshop (1916), The Rink (1916), Easy Street (1917), Daydreams (1922), The Balloonatic (1923), The Lucky Dog (1921) and Smile Please (1924).