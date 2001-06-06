2001

Swordfish

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

June 6th, 2001

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Rogue agent Gabriel Shear is determined to get his mitts on $9 billion stashed in a secret Drug Enforcement Administration account. He wants the cash to fight terrorism, but lacks the computer skills necessary to hack into the government mainframe. Enter Stanley Jobson, a n'er-do-well encryption expert who can log into anything.

Cast

John TravoltaGabriel Shear
Hugh JackmanStanley Jobson
Halle BerryGinger Knowles
Don CheadleAgent J.T. Roberts
Sam ShepardSenator James Reisman
Vinnie JonesMarco

