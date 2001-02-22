3000 Miles to Graceland

It was an ingenious enough plan: rob the Riviera Casino's count room during an Elvis impersonator convention. But Thomas Murphy decided to keep all the money for himself and shot all his partners, including recently-freed ex-con Michael Zane. With $3.2 million at stake, the Marshals Service closing in, Michael must track down Murphy.
|Kurt Russell
|Michael Zane
|Kevin Costner
|Thomas J. Murphy
|Courteney Cox
|Cybil Waingrow
|Christian Slater
|Hanson
|Kevin Pollak
|Damitry
|David Arquette
|Gus
View Full Cast >