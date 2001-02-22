2001

3000 Miles to Graceland

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 22nd, 2001

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

It was an ingenious enough plan: rob the Riviera Casino's count room during an Elvis impersonator convention. But Thomas Murphy decided to keep all the money for himself and shot all his partners, including recently-freed ex-con Michael Zane. With $3.2 million at stake, the Marshals Service closing in, Michael must track down Murphy.

Cast

Kurt RussellMichael Zane
Kevin CostnerThomas J. Murphy
Courteney CoxCybil Waingrow
Christian SlaterHanson
Kevin PollakDamitry
David ArquetteGus

Images