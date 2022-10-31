'305' is a mockumentary detailing the misadventures of five not-so-brave members of the Spartan army charged with guarding a seemingly ordinary goat path. But when their actions lead to the death of King Leonidas and his army of 300 men, the five must find a way to redeem themselves and save Sparta from invasion.
|Tim Larson
|Claudius
|Brandon Tyra
|Testicleese / Hank the Persian
|Ed Portillo
|Shazaam
|B.J. Bales
|The Oracle
|Sunny Peabody
|Demetrius the Blind
|Heaven Peabody
|Aurillia
