Black and Blue

Exposure follows a rookie Detroit African-American female cop who stumbles upon corrupt officers who are murdering a drug dealer, an incident captured by her body cam. They pursue her through the night in an attempt to destroy the footage, but to make matters worse, they've tipped off a criminal gang that she's responsible for the dealer's death.
|Naomie Harris
|Alicia West
|Frank Grillo
|Terry Malone
|Tyrese Gibson
|Milo 'Mouse' Jackson
|Mike Colter
|Darius
|Reid Scott
|Kevin
|Nafessa Williams
|Missy
