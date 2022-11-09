Not Available

Black and Blue

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hidden Empire Film Group

Exposure follows a rookie Detroit African-American female cop who stumbles upon corrupt officers who are murdering a drug dealer, an incident captured by her body cam. They pursue her through the night in an attempt to destroy the footage, but to make matters worse, they've tipped off a criminal gang that she's responsible for the dealer's death.

Cast

Naomie HarrisAlicia West
Frank GrilloTerry Malone
Tyrese GibsonMilo 'Mouse' Jackson
Mike ColterDarius
Reid ScottKevin
Nafessa WilliamsMissy

View Full Cast >

Images