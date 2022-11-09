Not Available

Queen & Slim

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hillman Grad Productions

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.

Cast

Daniel KaluuyaSlim
Jodie Turner-SmithQueen
Chloë Sevigny
Bokeem WoodbineUncle Earl
Flea
Indya Moore

View Full Cast >

Images