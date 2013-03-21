2013

The Croods

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 21st, 2013

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

The Croods is a prehistoric comedy adventure that follows the world's first family as they embark on a journey of a lifetime when the cave that has always shielded them from danger is destroyed. Traveling across a spectacular landscape, the Croods discover an incredible new world filled with fantastic creatures -- and their outlook is changed forever.

Cast

Nicolas CageGrug Crood (voice)
Emma StoneEep Crood (voice)
Ryan ReynoldsGuy (voice)
Catherine KeenerUgga Crood (voice)
Cloris LeachmanGran Crood (voice)
Clark DukeThunk Crood (voice)

