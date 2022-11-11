Not Available

Coffee & Kareem

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pacific Electric Picture Company

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Cast

Ed HelmsCoffee
Taraji P. Henson
Chance HurstfieldDominic
Betty Gilpin
David Alan Grier
Andrew Bachelor

