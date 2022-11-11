Not Available

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jerry Bruckheimer Films

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Cast

Tom CruiseCaptain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell
Val KilmerAdmiral Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky
Miles TellerBradley "Rooster" Bradshaw
Jennifer ConnellyPenny Benjamin
Ed Harris
Glen PowellHangman

View Full Cast >

Images