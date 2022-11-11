Rudy: The Return of the Racing Pig

Not Available

Up to now, Nickel (9) and his single dad Thomas have been managing very well together. Then Nickel goes on a school excursion and brings the little piglet Rudy back with him in his rucksack. Once he´s home, he makes a terrifying discovery: dad has a girlfriend! Worse yet, she´s moved in with him and brought her daughter Felicitas (12) along! Nickel makes a deal with Thomas: if those two stay, then so can Rudy. When life becomes unbearable for Nickel, he flees with Rudy to ‘Porkland’, followed by Feli and pursued by two dumb crooks. It’s the beginning of an adventure that ends in the swamps of the Oder Valley, where Rudi saves the lives of the two children and finds a new home.