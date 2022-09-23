2022

Don't Worry Darling

  • Thriller
  • Mystery
  • Drama

Director

Olivia Wilde

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 23rd, 2022

Studio

Vertigo Entertainment

Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

Cast

Florence PughAlice Chambers
Harry StylesJack Chambers
Olivia WildeBunny
Gemma ChanShelley
KiKi LayneMargaret
Nick KrollDean

