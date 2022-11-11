Not Available

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

  • Comedy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air.

Cast

Carlos AlazraquiRocko / Spunky / Leon Chameleon (voice)
Tom KennyHeffer Wolfe / Chuck Chameleon / Really Really Big Man (voice)
Mr. LawrenceFilburt / Maitre D\' (voice)
Charlie AdlerEd Bighead / Bev Bighead / Mr. Dupette / Grandpa Wolfe / Mr. Fathead / Mrs. Fathead (voice)
Linda WallemCrazy Aunt Gretchen / Dr. Hutchinson (voice)

