Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air.
|Carlos Alazraqui
|Rocko / Spunky / Leon Chameleon (voice)
|Tom Kenny
|Heffer Wolfe / Chuck Chameleon / Really Really Big Man (voice)
|Mr. Lawrence
|Filburt / Maitre D\' (voice)
|Charlie Adler
|Ed Bighead / Bev Bighead / Mr. Dupette / Grandpa Wolfe / Mr. Fathead / Mrs. Fathead (voice)
|Linda Wallem
|Crazy Aunt Gretchen / Dr. Hutchinson (voice)
