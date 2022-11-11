Not Available

Over the Moon

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pearl Studio

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. The film stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn.

Cast

Phillipa SooChange
Cathy Ang
Margaret ChoAuntie Ling
Kimiko Glenn
Irene TsuGrandma
John Cho

View Full Cast >

Images