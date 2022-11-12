Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.
|Kathryn Newton
|Millie Kessler
|Vince Vaughn
|Blissfield Butcher
|Alan Ruck
|Katie Finneran
|Celeste O'Connor
|Nyla
|Misha Osherovich
|Joshua
