Freaky

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

Cast

Kathryn NewtonMillie Kessler
Vince VaughnBlissfield Butcher
Alan Ruck
Katie Finneran
Celeste O'ConnorNyla
Misha OsherovichJoshua

Images

