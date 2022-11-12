Not Available

Antebellum

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lionsgate

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) - an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Cast

Janelle MonaeVeronica
Jena MaloneElizabeth
Robert AramayoDaniel
Kiersey ClemonsJulia
Jack HustonCaptain Jasper
Gabourey SidibeDawn

